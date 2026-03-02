Catherine O’Hara honored with posthumous win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood paid emotional tribute to Catherine O'Hara at the 2026 Actor Awards, where she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series just one month after her death.

O’Hara, who died on Jan. 30 at 71, was recognized for her role as Patty Leigh in The Studio. Her longtime collaborator Seth Rogen, who co-created and starred in the series, accepted the award on her behalf, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rogen delivered a heartfelt speech as the audience grew visibly emotional.

“I was asked to assume the very sad honor of accepting this award on O’Hara’s behalf,” he said, adding that she would have deeply valued recognition from fellow performers.

Reflecting on their time working together, Rogen praised O’Hara’s rare balance of brilliance and kindness. He revealed that before nearly every filming day, she would email him and co-creator Evan Goldberg with detailed rewrites of her scenes.

“Literally 100 percent of the time, it made not just her character better, but the entire show better,” he said.

He described her as someone who proved “you can be a genius and be kind — and one doesn’t have to come at the expense of the other.”

Rogen closed his tribute by encouraging fans to revisit O’Hara’s most iconic performances, including her unforgettable moments in Beetlejuice and Best in Show.

“We were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us,” he said.

O’Hara was a five-time nominee at the ceremony over the years, earning earlier recognition for Schitt's Creek, where she and her castmates won Best Ensemble in 2021.

Her passing was confirmed as the result of a pulmonary embolism following a brief illness.

