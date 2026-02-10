Catherine O’Hara death linked to hidden medical battle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Award-winning actress Catherine O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism.

O’Hara passed away on January 30 at a hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 71. The document also listed rectal cancer as a long-term underlying condition, noting that she had been receiving treatment since March 2025, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry following her death. Colleagues and co-stars remembered her for her talent, generosity and influence in film and television.

O’Hara was widely known for her role in the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, which earned her an Emmy Award for best comedy actress. She also appeared in recent major productions including The Studio and The Last of Us.

Actor and creator Seth Rogen described her as kind and incredibly talented, while actor Pedro Pascal shared an emotional tribute, calling her presence inspiring.

O’Hara is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, her two sons and several siblings.

A pulmonary embolism is a serious medical condition caused by a blood clot blocking a blood vessel in the lungs. Symptoms can include sudden breathing difficulty and chest pain.

