CATL unveils lighter EV battery with 1,000 km range

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CATL has launched a new generation of its flagship electric vehicle battery, promising a lighter design and a driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers on a single charge.

The company said its updated Qilin battery incorporates advanced technology to improve energy efficiency while reducing overall weight—key factors as automakers face stricter efficiency regulations in China and global markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CATL’s Chief Technology Officer, Gao Huan, said the new battery aims to meet rising demand for longer-range and more efficient electric vehicles.

Alongside the Qilin upgrade, CATL also introduced a new version of its Shenxing battery, capable of charging from 10% to 98% in under seven minutes—highlighting the company’s push toward ultra-fast charging solutions.

The announcement underscores intensifying competition in the EV battery sector, where manufacturers are racing to deliver longer range, faster charging, and improved performance.

News.Az