China and Russia expand healthcare cooperation in cancer and medical research

China and Russia expand healthcare cooperation in cancer and medical research

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China and Russia are expanding cooperation in the healthcare sector, with joint projects spanning cancer treatment, infectious diseases, medical devices and medical education, producing what officials describe as growing practical results.

Medical institutions from both countries have strengthened collaboration through joint research centers and academic exchanges, including partnerships focused on breast cancer surgery and bone metastasis studies, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

A key example includes cooperation between Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital and leading Russian medical institutions, which have developed joint programs in oncoplastic breast surgery and cancer research, supported by shared training and clinical initiatives launched in recent years.

The countries have also expanded coordination in infectious disease control through annual symposia held since 2018, where experts discuss influenza, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and disease modelling.

In addition, cooperation in medical devices and pharmaceutical technologies has increased, with new platforms established in Beijing and Shanghai to support joint research, certification and market access for medical products.

Institutional ties have also grown through a large network of medical universities, forming one of the biggest academic cooperation platforms between the two countries, aimed at joint research, education and clinical training.

News.Az