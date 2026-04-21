The global Microsoft exodus has begun

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The decision by Switzerland to gradually reduce its reliance on products from Microsoft reflects a much broader global shift in technology policy. What is unfolding is not simply a matter of software preference, but a strategic rethinking of who controls data, infrastructure, and ultimately the digital future of the state.

Swiss authorities have made it clear that the transition will be “step by step and in the long term,” even though Microsoft 365 was recently deployed across roughly 54,000 workstations in the federal administration. This apparent contradiction highlights the essence of the strategy: not an abrupt break, but a calculated diversification aimed at reducing risks and expanding alternatives.

Across Europe and beyond, similar debates are gaining momentum.

In Germany, digital sovereignty has become a core policy issue. The federal state of Schleswig-Holstein has taken one of the most decisive steps by planning to transition public administration systems to open-source solutions, including Linux-based environments. The move is driven not only by cost considerations but also by a desire to eliminate dependency on foreign technology providers and ensure full control over government data. Germany’s earlier experience with the LiMux project in Munich showed both the challenges and potential of such transitions; today’s efforts appear more politically anchored and strategically consistent.

In France, the push for technological autonomy is even more institutionalized. Government bodies have long used alternatives to proprietary software, and organizations such as the Gendarmerie Nationale have successfully migrated away from Microsoft Office. Paris frames digital independence as part of its broader concept of “strategic autonomy,” which also includes defense and energy. At the same time, France is actively supporting European cloud initiatives designed to reduce reliance on American tech giants.

Concerns over data protection are central in Netherlands and Denmark. Authorities in both countries have raised questions about whether the use of Microsoft cloud services fully complies with European data protection standards, particularly under GDPR. In some cases, this has led to restrictions or stricter oversight regarding the use of such platforms in public administration and education systems.

Beyond Europe, the trend becomes even more pronounced.

Source: iStock

China represents perhaps the most comprehensive model of digital sovereignty. Beijing has spent years systematically reducing the presence of Western technologies in the public sector, while investing heavily in domestic alternatives — from operating systems to processors and cloud infrastructure. Companies such as Huawei are central to building a self-sufficient technological ecosystem capable of competing globally.

A similar logic, albeit under different geopolitical and economic conditions, can be observed in Russia. The country has intensified its import substitution strategy in the IT sector, especially in recent years, promoting domestic operating systems, office software, and cloud services to ensure resilience against external pressure and sanctions.

Southern European countries are also experimenting with alternatives. In Italy and Spain, pilot projects are underway to introduce open-source platforms into public administration. While these initiatives are not yet large-scale, they signal a clear intention within the European Union to diversify technological dependencies and strengthen internal capabilities.

The drivers behind this global shift are complex and interconnected.

First, data security has become a central concern. Revelations about mass surveillance programs and repeated data breach incidents have made governments increasingly cautious about storing sensitive information on foreign-controlled platforms.

Second, there is a strong economic argument. Reliance on proprietary software entails continuous licensing costs, often amounting to billions of euros over time. Open-source solutions offer the possibility of reducing these expenses while redirecting funds into domestic innovation and development.

Third, geopolitics plays a critical role. In an era of growing strategic competition, digital infrastructure is no longer neutral — it is a lever of influence. Control over software and data flows can translate into broader political and economic leverage.

Finally, there is an innovation dimension. By investing in domestic technologies, countries aim to stimulate local industries, create high-skilled jobs, and build competitive ecosystems that can operate independently on the global stage.

Against this backdrop, Switzerland’s move appears less like an isolated policy decision and more like part of a systemic transformation. The global digital landscape is gradually shifting away from the dominance of a few large multinational tech corporations toward a more fragmented and sovereign model.

In the coming years, this trend is likely to accelerate. Pressure on companies like Microsoft will continue to grow, while competition from open-source platforms and national solutions intensifies. What is emerging is a new digital order — one in which technological independence is no longer optional, but increasingly essential.

News.Az