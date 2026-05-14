Cavaliers rally past Pistons in OT, take 3-2 series lead

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James Harden delivered a playoff-high 30 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 21, as the Cleveland Cavaliers erased a late nine-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Pistons 117-113 in overtime on Wednesday night and seize a 3-2 advantage in their Eastern Conference semifinal series, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Detroit appeared to be in control after building a 15-point lead in the first half and extending its advantage to 103-94 with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. However, Cleveland mounted a dramatic comeback, tying the game at 103-103 after Evan Mobley sank two free throws with 45.2 seconds left.

“That stretch right there says a lot about our progress — mental performance progress and mental toughness progress,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said after the game.

Tension rose in the closing moments of regulation when Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and Detroit’s Ausar Thompson became entangled while chasing a loose ball just before the buzzer, though officials did not call a foul.

“He fouled Ausar — clearly,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He tripped him when he was going for a loose ball.”

Cleveland dominated the decisive stretch, putting together a 13-0 run while holding Detroit scoreless for five minutes spanning the end of the fourth quarter and the middle of overtime. Mitchell pushed the Cavaliers ahead by seven points with 2:39 remaining in OT after knocking down a three-pointer.

Cade Cunningham kept Detroit alive with a standout performance, finishing with 39 points and nine assists. He cut the deficit to two points with a jumper with 25 seconds left.

On the next possession, Harden made one free throw and grabbed the rebound after intentionally missing the second attempt. He then added another free throw moments later to secure the victory.

Game 6 will take place Friday night in Cleveland, where the fourth-seeded Cavaliers will have their first opportunity to clinch the series and advance to the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks.

Should the top-seeded Pistons manage to force another win, they will host Game 7 on Sunday.

The victory marked Cleveland’s first road win of the series and its first away triumph of the postseason.

Detroit had entered the game riding a four-game home winning streak dating back to the first round, when Orlando pushed the Pistons to the brink of elimination in Game 5.

Harden also contributed eight rebounds and six assists for Cleveland. Max Strus knocked down six three-pointers and scored 20 points, Evan Mobley finished with 19 points, and Jarrett Allen recorded 16 points along with 10 rebounds.

“It wasn’t our best night offensively, but I think that’s what speaks volumes to getting this win was we found a way,” Strus said.

Starting in place of the injured Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points for Detroit. Tobias Harris struggled from the field, making just six of 19 shots on his way to 13 points, while Jalen Duren was held to nine points and five rebounds.

News.Az