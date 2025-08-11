CDC shooter blamed COVID vaccine for depression; Union demands statement against misinformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Georgia man who blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his depression and suicidal thoughts has been identified as the gunman who opened fire near the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Friday, killing a police officer.

The 30-year-old suspect, Patrick Joseph White, died during the incident. According to law enforcement sources, he was armed with five guns, including at least one long firearm. After attempting to enter the CDC building and being stopped by security, White drove to a nearby CVS pharmacy across the street and began shooting, leaving bullet marks across multiple CDC buildings, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, 33, a former Marine who served in Afghanistan, was fatally wounded responding to the attack.

White was found dead on the second floor of a building near the CDC campus. Authorities have not yet determined whether his death was caused by police or self-inflicted.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations described the scene as complex and expects the investigation to take a prolonged period.

The American Federation of Government Employees Local 2883, representing CDC workers, called the attack “not random,” linking it to ongoing vaccine misinformation. The union demands a clear federal condemnation of vaccine disinformation, arguing that misinformation endangers scientists and public health staff.

Thousands of CDC employees, including young children attending the on-site CDC Clifton School, were locked down in buildings during the shooting. The union insists that staff should not return to work until security is improved and the buildings are repaired, warning that working near visible bullet damage could retraumatize employees.

White’s father told police his son had been deeply upset over the death of his dog and became obsessed with the idea that the COVID-19 vaccine was harming him and others. Neighbors described White as previously calm but very vocal about his distrust of vaccines. However, no one expected his doubts would lead to violence.

The union and public health officials stress the importance of combating misinformation to protect health workers from violence and restore public trust in science.

