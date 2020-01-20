CEC chairman meets with delegation of CIS Observation Mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has met with First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Viktor Guminsky and a delegation of the CIS Observation Mission, who are in the country to monitor the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, secki-2020.az reports.

The CEC chairman gave detailed information about the pre-election process, as well as, ongoing preparation works at Constituency and Precinct Election Commissions. Mazahir Panahov added that the work on the installation of web cameras in 1000 stations was underway. In addition, local and international observers were registered, AzerTag reports.

Viktor Guminsky conveyed greetings of Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev to Panahov. He noted that they have always been monitoring the election process in Azerbaijan. Guminsky added that Azerbaijan has gained great experience in this area.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres related to elections and other issues of mutual interest.

