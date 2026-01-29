Celtics' Tatum undecided on season return after achilles injury

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said Wednesday night that he has not yet decided whether he will return this season following a torn Achilles tendon.

Tatum said he wants to be cautious with his recovery, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

“I want to get it right the first time, so it’s just a lot to think about,” Tatum said.

The injury occurred during the playoffs in May. Tatum said his rehabilitation has been progressing well and that he feels stronger each week, but added that the seriousness of the injury is the main reason he has not rushed into a decision.

Tatum completed a full workout in front of reporters in Detroit last week and has gradually increased his workload, fueling speculation that he could make a late-season return for the Boston Celtics.

Boston is currently tied with the New York Knicks for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 29-18.

Earlier on Wednesday, NBA TV’s The Association reported that Tatum was reassessing his situation and weighing the possibility of sitting out the entire season as he continues his recovery.

News.Az