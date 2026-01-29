Tatum’s recovery sparks major Celtics question

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is reportedly re-evaluating his plans to return this season as he continues recovery from an Achilles injury sustained during last year’s playoffs.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Tatum’s comeback timeline is now uncertain, despite earlier indications that he was nearing a return. Haynes said Tatum has begun reconsidering whether playing this season is the right move, marking a significant shift from previous expectations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tatum confirmed to ESPN that no final decision has been made, explaining that he wants to ensure a full and proper recovery before stepping back on the court. He acknowledged that the situation requires careful thought.

The Celtics have performed strongly in Tatum’s absence, holding one of the top records in the Eastern Conference. His presence around the team has remained consistent, as he has attended practices, meetings, and road trips while progressing through rehabilitation workouts.

Tatum recently completed a full on-court training session that included dribbling and individual drills, drawing praise from teammates for his steady progress. However, he also admitted to having concerns about rejoining the team mid-season, noting that the Celtics have developed a strong identity without him on the floor.

He shared that returning after missing training camp and a large portion of the season presents challenges, and that he has been weighing whether to come back now or wait until next season.

Tatum underwent surgery in May 2025 and is now deep into his recovery process. While there is still time left in the season, a final decision on his return has not yet been announced.

News.Az