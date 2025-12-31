Celtics vs Jazz match preview — Who wins tonight?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NBA regular season rolls on with an intriguing matchup as the Boston Celtics travel to face the Utah Jazz on December 30, 2025, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.





Game time: 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Odds: Celtics are favorites, approximately −8.5 to −7.5, with a high total around 242.5 points according to leading sportsbooks.



Boston enters the contest as one of the stronger teams in the Eastern Conference — even with key injuries — and ranks among the league’s top offensive units. Utah has shown resilience at home, with a fast pace and an ability to push scoring high, making this a matchup worth watching for bettors and fans alike.

Key angles for tonight’s game

The Celtics hold an all-time series advantage, but Utah secured a narrow win in their earlier meeting this season.

Boston’s scoring duo, including Jaylen Brown, one of the league’s top scorers, will face off with Utah star Lauri Markkanen in what’s expected to be an offensive duel.

Utah’s defense has shown vulnerabilities, which could open the door for a high-scoring contest and bolster the case for a strong over total points play.

Tweaks to standard bets — such as team totals and first-half overs — may draw attention from more active bettors due to the pace differences and defensive mismatches.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBCS-BOS, KJZZ and Jazz+, with live coverage beginning ahead of tip-off.

