CENIPA reps arrive in Kazakhstan to assist with Azerbaijani plane crash investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives from Brazil's Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) have arrived in Kazakhstan to aid in the investigation of an Azerbaijani aircraft crash near Aktau airport on December 25.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, a collaborative meeting was held to coordinate efforts and define tasks for the ongoing investigation at the crash site, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. Earlier, representatives from Embraer, the manufacturer of the aircraft, traveled to Aktau to support the investigation. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) also expressed its intent to send an expert to assist.The crash occurred on December 25, when an Embraer aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, went down near Aktau. The flight had 62 passengers on board, including 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhs, and 3 Kyrgyz nationals, along with five crew members. The incident resulted in 38 fatalities, while 29 passengers survived.

News.Az