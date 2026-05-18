Iran’s Strait of Hormuz authority launches official X account

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Iran’s authority overseeing the Strait of Hormuz has launched an official account on the social media platform X, as it moves to expand its communications and management of the key shipping route.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said in its first post on Monday that the account would provide “real-time updates on the #Hormuz_Strait operations and latest developments”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Press TV.

“The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live,” the post said.

The launch comes nearly two weeks after Press TV reported that Iran had introduced a new maritime mechanism for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the mechanism, ships intending to pass through the strait receive an email from the PGSA outlining navigation rules and regulations.

The PGSA was established after Iran assumed full control of the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it described as a US–Israeli attack on the country that began in late February.

News.Az