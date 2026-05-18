Iran maritime body warns unauthorised transit through Strait of Hormuz is illegal

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Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) has said that all navigation through the designated waters of the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with the body, warning that any passage without authorisation will be considered illegal.

According to Mizan News Agency, the PGSA said in a statement on its official account that it is the “legal authority and official representative” of the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for managing transit through the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports.

It added that maritime traffic within the designated area — the boundaries of which were previously set by Iran’s armed forces and relevant authorities — is subject to full coordination with the PGSA.

“Navigation in the designated waters of the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on full coordination with this authority, and passage without permission will be considered illegal,” the statement said.

News.Az