Pakistan deploys troops and jets to Saudi Arabia amid Iran conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has deployed thousands of troops, fighter jets and air defence systems to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence agreement, according to security and government sources, in a significant expansion of military cooperation during heightened regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

Sources said around 8,000 Pakistani troops have been sent to the kingdom, along with a squadron of fighter jets and drone units, as part of arrangements intended to support Saudi Arabia’s defence capabilities if needed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deployment reportedly includes JF-17 fighter aircraft and a Chinese-made HQ-9 air defence system, all operated by Pakistani personnel with Saudi financing.

Officials familiar with the arrangement said the forces are intended primarily for support, training and advisory roles, though the overall scale of the deployment suggests a substantial operational presence. Additional troops could be sent if required, according to the sources.

The deployment follows a defence pact signed last year between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the full terms of which remain confidential but are understood to include mutual defence commitments. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has previously indicated the agreement could place Saudi Arabia under Pakistan’s broader security umbrella.

Security sources said the current deployment builds on an existing presence of Pakistani troops in Saudi Arabia under earlier agreements, while also expanding cooperation in air and defence capabilities during a period of regional instability.

Pakistan has also played a diplomatic role in easing tensions in the wider region, including efforts linked to

News.Az