Central Bank of Azerbaijan keeps key rate stable
Central Bank of Azerbaijan
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has revealed its last decision on the key interest rate in 2024, News.az reports citing CBA .
The Management Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to leave the refinancing rate unchanged at 7.25%, the floor of the interest rate corridor at 6.25%, and the ceiling at 8.25%,
The decision was made considering the comparison of the actual and forecasted inflation with the target band (4±2%), the dynamics of inflationary factors and the assessment of the balance of risks.
