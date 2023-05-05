Central Bank of Bank issues investment coins for the first time

Central Bank of Bank issues investment coins for the first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has issued investment coins for the first time, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said during an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Kazimov noted that the coins are made of Azerbaijani gold in four types.

The coins will be issued from May 10.

Investment Coins are collectible coins that are scarce and highly sought after by collectors and investors alike. Forged with precious metals, this level of collectible coin offers an excellent profit potential for investors wanting to hold them at least three years.

Investment coins of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan will be available to all citizens of Azerbaijan and foreign countries.

It will be possible to purchase them at the cash desks of the CBA, as well as the banks of the country.

News.Az