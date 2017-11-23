Central Bank: Stability of exchange rate to be kept under control in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan will keep focus on ensuring of macroeconomic stability.

Stability of exchange rate to be kept under control in 2018, Deputy Chairman of Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Alim Guliyev said at the second Banking Forum “Adaptation of the banking system to the new development period” held by Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).



According to him, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan will keep focus on provision of macroeconomic stability in order to provide stimulate sustainable growth and ensure financial stability in 2018. ‘In order to achieve 6.1% inflation, a policy will be pursued in coordination with the government. Using all instruments and mechanism, the Central Bank will try to create a monetary policy having reducing affect on inflation’, Guliyev said.

