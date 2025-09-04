Centrum Air flight makes emergency landing in Baku

The captain requested an emergency landing, and the aircraft safely touched down at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:29 local time, News.Az reports, citing the airport's press service.

All relevant airport services were immediately placed on high alert. The medical team provided the passenger with on-site first aid, and following an assessment of the condition, it was decided to transfer the passenger to one of the capital"s specialized hospitals.

It should be noted that ensuring the health and safety of passengers remains a top priority for Heydar Aliyev International Airport. For this purpose, all airport services operate in an efficient and fully coordinated manner to manage such situations promptly.