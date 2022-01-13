Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with Pope Francis

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has visited Vatican City on the invitation of head of the Catholic Church His Holiness Pope Francis.

Following the one-on-one meeting with Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Pope Francis met with heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France and the Holy See Rahman Mustafayev, Secretary of the Baku and Azerbaijani Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Archimandrite Alexy Nikonorov and Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church’s Apostolic Prefecture in Azerbaijan, Bishop Vladimir Fekete attended the meeting.

News.Az