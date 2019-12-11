Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Kazakh ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov.

Vasif Talibov briefed the ambassador on Nakhchivan's territory, population and economic development.

Serzhan Abdykarimov highlighted relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. He said that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

