Chairman of OTS Council of Elders: Zangezur corridor must be opened

The Zangazur corridor must be opened, Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) told journalists on the sidelines of the 11th Global Baku Forum themed “Fixing a Fractured World”, News.Az reports.

According to him, Armenia got an opportunity to get out of the blockade after the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“The constitution of this country should be changed, Armenia should give up its separatist goals. At the same time, the symbol of Mount Ararat should be removed from the coat of arms,” Yildirim added.

News.Az