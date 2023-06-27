Yandex metrika counter

Chairwoman of the UNESCO Executive Board expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

We thank Azerbaijan for supporting the UNESCO Fit for Live initiative, Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili, Chairman of the Executive Council of UNESCO, said this during her speech at the VII International Conference of Ministers and High Officials on Physical Education and Sports (MINEPS 2023) held in Baku, News.az reports.

"We need to reveal all the potential of sports. Sports allow us to achieve certain skills, dialogue, tolerance, social well-being, as well as health promotion," she said.


News.Az 

