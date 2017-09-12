Yandex metrika counter

Champions League: Chelsea defeats Qarabag

Davide Zappacosta scored a spectacular goal and Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Chelsea defeated Champions League Azerbaijani champion - Qarabag on their return to European competition.

Pedro opened the scoring with a 20-yard curler from Willian's lay-off, APA reports.

Italy right-back Zappacosta, on his first Blues start, ran 50 yards down the right wing, before sending over a cross that flew past Ibrahim Sehic.

Cesar Azpilicueta headed home a third after the break from Cesc Fabregas' cross.

Willian hit the crossbar, and substitute Tiemoue Bakayoko scored his first Blues goal with a deflected shot from close range.

Batshuayi then scored twice in the final 15 minutes - firing in from outside the box after being picked out in space by Bakayoko and then scrambling home Zappacosta's cross.

