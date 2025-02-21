Champions League last-16 draw: PSG vs Liverpool, Madrid derby and other high-stakes clashes
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has created an exciting lineup, with heavyweight clashes and historic rivalries on the horizon.
Paris Saint-Germain will face Liverpool in a highly anticipated showdown, while Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid renew their fierce rivalry, News.Az reports.
Arsenal will meet PSV Eindhoven, while Inter Milan takes on Dutch champions Feyenoord.
An all-Bundesliga showdown between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen is set, with Borussia Dortmund taking on French side Lille.
Barcelona will face Benfica in a tricky challenge as both teams eye a spot in the quarter-finals.
When Does the Champions League Round of 16 Start?
- Round of 16 first legs: Mar. 4 and 5
- Round of 16 second legs: Mar. 11 and 12
There is a month break between the round of 16 and quarterfinals which don't begin until April 8.