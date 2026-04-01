Messi shines as Argentina crush Zambia 5-0 in World Cup send-off

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Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up another as Argentina national football team thrashed Zambia national football team 5-0 on Tuesday in their final home game before defending their FIFA World Cup title.

Restored to the starting lineup by coach Lionel Scaloni after a lackluster win over Mauritania national football team last Friday, Messi made an immediate impact at La Bombonera, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 38-year-old playmaker assisted Julian Alvarez for the opening goal before scoring his 116th goal for Argentina just before halftime.

Tuesday’s match served as a World Cup send-off for the reigning champions, who will face Algeria national football team, Austria national football team, and Jordan national football team in Group J in June. Argentina is also set to play a friendly against Serbia national football team and is arranging another warm-up match before the tournament.

Messi, expected to captain Argentina in a record sixth World Cup finals, demonstrated his lasting influence on the team with decisive contributions throughout the match.

Alvarez opened the scoring after just four minutes when Messi controlled a lofted pass and threaded it to the Atletico Madrid striker. Messi then doubled the lead just before halftime, his 902nd career goal, following a clever one-two with Alexis Mac Allister, finishing past Zambia goalkeeper Willard Mwanza.

After halftime, Argentina were awarded a penalty following Albert Kangwanda’s foul on Thiago Almada. Messi handed the spot kick to veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, who scored to make it 3-0.

An own goal from Dominic Chanda in the 68th minute and a stoppage-time strike from rising star Valentin Barco completed the 5-0 victory.

News.Az