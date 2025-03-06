Champions League: Liverpool defeat PSG, Bayern hammer Leverkusen in last 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool snatched a dramatic late winner to beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 away in the first leg of their heavyweight Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, while Bayern Munich took a commanding 3-0 lead over German rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite dominating possession at the Parc des Princes, PSG couldn't convert their chances, and Harvey Elliott struck three minutes from time, following a late substitution for Mohamed Salah, with Liverpool's only shot on target, News.Az reports.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half, and Arne Slot's side defended resolutely to keep PSG at bay, putting Liverpool in a strong position ahead of next week's second leg at Anfield. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made key saves, with PSG firing 28 shots but unable to match their recent goal-scoring form. PSG coach Luis Enrique acknowledged his side's frustration but vowed they would have "nothing to lose" in the return leg.

In Munich, Bayern continued their dominance over Bayer Leverkusen with a 3-0 win. Harry Kane scored twice, including a header from Michael Olise’s superb cross to give Bayern the lead. Jamal Musiala added a second after Leverkusen's goalkeeper Matej Kovar made an error, allowing a harmless ball from Joshua Kimmich to slip through his hands. Bayern also suffered the loss of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to injury, while Leverkusen's Nordi Mukiele was sent off.

In other ties, Barcelona earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Benfica in Lisbon, with Raphinha’s second-half goal securing a slim advantage despite playing most of the game with 10 men after Pau Cubarsi's first-half red card.

Inter Milan also took control of their tie against Feyenoord with a 2-0 win in Rotterdam, thanks to goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.

News.Az