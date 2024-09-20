Champions League: Monaco beat Barcelona, Atalanta hold Arsenal

+ ↺ − 16 px

French club Monaco claimed a 2-1 victory over 10-man Barcelona on Thursday in the Champions League, disrupting Barcelona's perfect start to the season. The Catalan side, which had won all five of its La Liga matches, faced a setback when Eric Garcia received a red card in the 11th minute for a last-man challenge on Takumi Minamino.

Maghnes Akliouche put Monaco ahead just five minutes after Garcia's dismissal. Although teenage sensation Lamine Yamal equalized for Barcelona in the 28th minute with a precise shot from the right, Monaco's George Ilenikhena scored the decisive goal within the final 20 minutes, securing the win for the French side.In a separate match, Arsenal managed a goalless draw against Europa League winners Atalanta, thanks in large part to a remarkable double-save from goalkeeper David Raya.A 90th-minute header by Jose Maria Gimenez sent Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone scuttling down the touchline in delight as his side edged visitors RB Leipzig 2-1.Benjamin Sesko had put the German side in front just four minutes in, but Antoine Griezmann equalised just prior to the half-hour with a controlled finish from inside the penalty area.Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz enjoyed a dream Champions League debut as the Bundesliga champions thumped Dutch side Feyenoord 4-0 away from home.The 21-year-old scored a brace either side of an Alex Grimaldo strike before an own goal by Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther ensured Leverkusen had the points wrapped up by half-time.French side Brest made a winning start in their first-ever appearance in European competition by seeing off Austria's Sturm Graz 2-1.Playing at Brittany rivals Guingamp's home ground as their own stadium does not meet UEFA standards, Brest took the lead midway through the first half through Hugo Magnetti.An own-goal by Edimilson Fernandes on the stroke of half-time levelled matters but Abdallah Sima's smart finish in the 56th minute was enough to divide the sides.Benfica held on in Serbia against Red Star Belgrade to claim a 2-1 win courtesy of goals in the first half by Turkish duo Kerem Akturkoglu and Orkun Kokcu.The second matchday of the Champions League league phase will take place on October 1 and 2 with Arsenal hosting Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich travelling to Aston Villa and reigning champions Real Madrid visiting Lille.

