FC Qarabag move closer to UCL league phase with away win over Ferencvaros

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag delivered a strong performance with a 3-1 away victory against Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round.

Goals from Marko Jankovic (50’), Kevin Medina (67’), and Musa Gurbanli (85’) propelled the Aghdam Horses closer to the group stage, News.Az reports.

The second leg will take place at Baku’s Tofig Bahramov Stadium on August 27 at 20:45 local time.

