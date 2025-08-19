Champions League: Qarabag seek key result away to Ferencvaros
Photo: AZERTAJ
Qarabag will take the field today for their next UEFA Champions League play-off match, facing Hungarian side Ferencvaros in Budapest.
The Azerbaijani champions are targeting a strong result away from home, with hopes that a win or even a draw will give them an advantage heading into the return leg, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.
UEFA Champions League
Play-off Round, First Leg
August 19
23:00 (Baku time). Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Referee: João Pedro da Silva Pinheiro (Portugal)
Groupama Arena, Budapest
The return leg is scheduled for August 27 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku.