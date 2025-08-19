Champions League: Qarabag seek key result away to Ferencvaros

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qarabag will take the field today for their next UEFA Champions League play-off match, facing Hungarian side Ferencvaros in Budapest.

The Azerbaijani champions are targeting a strong result away from home, with hopes that a win or even a draw will give them an advantage heading into the return leg, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

UEFA Champions League

Play-off Round, First Leg

August 19

23:00 (Baku time). Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Referee: João Pedro da Silva Pinheiro (Portugal)

Groupama Arena, Budapest

The return leg is scheduled for August 27 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

News.Az