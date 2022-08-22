Chancellor Scholz says Germany will continue to support Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany, together with its partners, will continue to support Ukraine in all possible ways, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this at a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Montreal on Monday, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

“Our central task is to do everything to support Ukraine. We did that by supplying weapons, providing funds, working together with partners in the G7, as well as with the help of very specific assistance. We understand the possibility of further escalation, so we make an important promise: we will continue to support Ukraine with further supplies of weapons,” Scholz said.

He said that German weapons and the latest systems are very effective and often "change the situation in the war in the east and help Ukrainians defend themselves from the air."

The chancellor said that Germany and Canada are determined to continue supporting Ukraine in its defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also emphasized the willingness of both states and partners in the G7 and the EU to do everything to restore and rebuild the country.

News.Az