+ ↺ − 16 px

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles 22-19 in overtime on Monday, capping a defensive showdown between two playoff hopefuls.

The game was decided when Tony Jefferson intercepted a pass from Jalen Hurts in the extra period, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, playing just one week after surgery on his broken non-throwing left hand, endured a career-high seven sacks but still threw for 139 yards and a touchdown. His toughness kept the Chargers offense afloat.

Kicker Cameron Dicker proved crucial, making five field goals, including the decisive 54-yard kick in overtime.

Chargers defenders piled pressure on Hurts throughout the game, forcing him to throw four interceptions and lose a fumble — his career-worst total of five turnovers. The loss dropped Philadelphia to 8–5 and extended their losing streak to three games.

“The defense played incredible. They came up with so many big stops,” Herbert said afterward. “Not the way we drew it up, but the fight in these guys is so much fun. They never quit. We just need to keep getting better and keep moving forward.”

Philadelphia briefly took the lead when Saquon Barkley broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run just nine seconds into the fourth quarter, putting the Eagles ahead 16–13.

Dicker answered with a 31-yard field goal, followed by a 44-yard kick from Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott. With eight seconds left in regulation, Dicker drilled a 46-yarder to tie the game at 19–19 and send it into overtime.

After Dicker nailed the winner 3:36 into the extra period, the Eagles mounted a desperate final drive and were saved once on fourth down by a Chargers penalty. They advanced to the Los Angeles 17-yard line before Hurts’ pass was tipped by Cam Hart and caught by Jefferson, sealing the game with the eighth turnover of the night.

“It’s just staying in it. Every yard matters, every play matters,” Jefferson said, emphasizing the team effort on defense. He also applauded Herbert’s grit, calling him a leader they’ll “ride or die for.”

“He’s literally the strongest, most willed quarterback I’ve ever been around,” Jefferson added. “Broken hand, surgery, and he’s out there practicing days later. Much respect.”

After the win, Herbert said simply, “I feel pretty good.”

News.Az