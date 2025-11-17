Jalen Hurts' lone TD leads Eagles to 16-9 victory over Lions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jalen Hurts delivered the only touchdown in an otherwise sluggish offensive showing from the Philadelphia Eagles, but it proved enough for a 16-9 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Detroit’s repeated failures on fourth down — going 0-for-5 — ultimately defined the game, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

With the win, the Eagles (8-2) remain the only NFC East team with more than three victories and become just the second team in the NFC to reach eight wins, keeping them firmly in the race for the conference’s top seed as they pursue a Super Bowl repeat.

Hurts threw for 135 yards, Saquon Barkley ran for 83, and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for a modest nine catches for 57 yards. Despite those struggles, Detroit’s uncharacteristically poor offensive execution prevented them from taking advantage. The Lions — who came in averaging 31.4 points — were held to 3-of-13 on third downs in addition to their fourth-down woes.

Lions coach Dan Campbell once again took over play-calling duties after replacing offensive coordinator John Morton last week, though the results didn’t improve. One of Detroit’s biggest missed opportunities came late in the third quarter. Trailing 13-6, the Lions reached first-and-goal at the 8 after a 42-yard connection from Jared Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs. Yet they turned the ball over on downs, coming away empty.

Philadelphia capitalized on its best red-zone chance. After a Barkley touchdown run was overturned on review, Hurts punched in a 1-yard score on a tush push with 16 seconds left in the first half, extending the Eagles’ lead to 13-6. Jake Elliott added field goals of 27, 34, and 49 yards, the last giving the Eagles a 16-6 cushion in the fourth quarter.

Goff struggled, completing just 14 of 37 passes for 255 yards. He did connect with Jameson Williams for a 40-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to tie the game at 6-6, but Williams’ celebratory bear-hug of the goal post drew a 15-yard penalty. Those yards proved costly when kicker Jake Bates missed the backed-up extra point. Bates later made a 54-yard field goal with under two minutes left.

A.J. Brown, who has voiced frustration over his reduced role, saw more targets early but ended with seven catches for 49 yards. His production has dipped sharply this season, and his recent public comments added attention to his performance.

On defense, Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean grabbed his first career regular-season interception in the first quarter, setting up a Philadelphia field goal. DeJean is already remembered for his birthday interception in last season’s Super Bowl.

Injuries

Lions: All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury.

Eagles: OL Lane Johnson was ruled out at halftime with a foot injury after previously overcoming an ankle issue last week.

Up Next

Lions: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Eagles: Travel to Dallas next Sunday.

News.Az