ChatGPT down: Thousands of users report outage
Just a day after a major Microsoft Azure outage, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is experiencing technical problems affecting thousands of users.

According to monitoring site Down Detector, reports of issues with ChatGPT began rising shortly before 3:00 PM ET, with over 1,000 problems logged within just half an hour, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

OpenAI acknowledged the disruption on its official status page at 3:24 PM ET, stating: “We have identified the issue and are working to mitigate it.”

Reports of outages peaked at over 2,600, before showing signs of decline. By 3:40 PM ET, Down Detector recorded just over 1,100 reports as OpenAI worked towards restoring service.


