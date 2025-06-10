ChatGPT down: Users report some issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI’s ChatGPT service is currently down for some users after the platform started experiencing performance issues on Tuesday morning.

The chatbot responded with a “Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong” error message to my colleague after failing to load, and users across X and Reddit are reporting platform outages, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

Downdetector is showing that issues started at around 3AM ET, with multiple regions impacted globally. OpenAI’s own status page says that some users started experiencing “elevated error rates and latency” at that time, noting that the issues were affecting ChatGPT, its Sora text-to-video AI tool, and OpenAI APIs. As of 5:23AM ET, OpenAI has added a separate line for “elevated error rates on Sora” and later updated the ChatGPT status to “partial outage.”

Some users are able to access ChatGPT, but finding that the service is sluggish and taking much longer than usual to respond. Others like myself are able to use the chatbot without any issues, so the outages and errors don’t seem to be impacting every user.

OpenAI says it’s “continuing to investigate this issue.” It’s unclear what is causing the outages, or when regular service will be restored. We will update this page when we have further information.

News.Az