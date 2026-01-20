Chelsea eye €70m move for Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes

Three days ago, Chelsea had reportedly expressed their intention to offer €50 million for the young centre-back, but Rennes are demanding over €60 million for the player during the winter transfer window, News.Az informs, citing foreign media.

At the weekend, Dimanche Ouest France confirmed that Chelsea are pushing hard to complete the deal. However, on Monday, the French newspaper clarified that no agreement had been reached between Jacquet and Chelsea, with Rennes manager Habib Beye insisting that the club should not sell the defender this month.

Despite this, Chelsea, under manager Liam Rosenior, are not backing down. Sky Deutschland has referred to Chelsea's ongoing discussions as a potential "transfer bomb," signaling that the Blues are determined to sign the France U21 international.

Bayern Munich and other clubs are reportedly interested in Jacquet as well, though these teams are eyeing a move in the summer. However, Chelsea's aggressive push could see the defender join in the current transfer window if negotiations are successful.

As reported by Ouest-France, the situation has become a "thorny issue" for Rennes both from a sporting and financial perspective. While Beye is reluctant to lose one of his key defenders, the potential transfer would significantly boost the club's finances.

Currently, Rennes is holding firm in their stance of not allowing Jacquet to leave this month. However, the French side could change their position if Chelsea presents an offer that exceeds €70 million. Despite the high asking price, Rennes are not completely ruling out a potential deal should Chelsea submit an "XXL offer."

No formal bid has yet been made, and the player himself has not requested a move, but if Chelsea can come through with an enticing offer, both Jacquet and Rennes could be swayed, potentially setting the stage for a high-profile transfer in the coming days.

The €60-70 million price tag, however, remains steep, raising questions about whether such a sum is justified.