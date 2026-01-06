Chealse confirm Liam Rosenior as new head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chelsea FC on Tuesday announced the appointment of Liam Rosenior as its new head coach.

The Englishman has signed a contract with the club that will take him through to 2032, the club said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"Rosenior arrives at Stamford Bridge after coaching overseas with RC Strasbourg, where he led the French club to European qualification for the first time in 19 years in his first season, and following earlier roles in England with Hull City and Derby County," the statement said.

On moving to the Premier League, he said: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies."

On January 1, Chelsea have confirmed that manager Enzo Maresca has left the club.

Maresca’s 18-month tenure at Stamford Bridge ended following a run of just one win in seven league games, leaving Chelsea fifth in the table.

