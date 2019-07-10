Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff meets NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 10, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Najmaddin Sadikov met with a delegation led by NATO’s Sup

Welcoming the NATO delegation, Sadikov congratulated Wolters on his appointment to the new post and wished him success, the Defense Ministry reported.

The General Staff Chief spoke about the 25-year sustainable cooperation between Azerbaijan and the North Atlantic Alliance, hailing the development of these relations, the activities of the Azerbaijan Army in various programs and the contribution made by Azerbaijan to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Sadikov highly appreciated NATO's position on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that the Alliance will continue its efforts in this issue.

Wolters in turn, especially noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Alliance and highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s participation in the fight against terrorism, the significant contribution in providing airspace to cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations, including the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

Reiterating NATO’s support for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Gen. Wolters stressed that the Alliance is in favor of a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The NATO general expressed gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for its assistance in holding a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Baku.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

