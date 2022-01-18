Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army watches process of sessions at Air Force

Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army watches process of sessions at Air Force

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited one of the military units of the Air Force.

Meeting with Air Force personnel, the Chief of General Staff took part in a training session with air defense chiefs and commanders of anti-aircraft missile divisions.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev gave instructions to further increase the combat capability and maintain a high level of combat readiness, reliable protection of Azerbaijani airspace, quality organization and conduct of combat duty.

The Chief of General Staff enquired about the needs of the personnel and delivered the appropriate instructions of the Minister of Defense to the relevant officials.

News.Az

News.Az