Chief of Israeli army’s ground forces steps down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Ground Forces Tamir Yadai has resigned due to personal reasons, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement did not provide further details about Yadai’s resignation, which came after he served three years in his position, News.Az reports.Israeli media reports suggest that Yadai is expected to submit his candidacy for significant positions within the army.His resignation came as Israel continued its war with Palestinian movement Hamas.The Israeli army is also engaged in daily exchanges of cross-border attacks with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

News.Az