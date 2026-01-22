Chile arrests suspect over deadly wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in south-central Chile have arrested a man suspected of starting one of the recent wildfires that killed 21 people and destroyed entire neighborhoods, the government said Wednesday.

Security Minister Luis Cordero said the suspect allegedly used a liquid accelerant to ignite fires in a wheat field, and authorities seized more than five liters of fuel from him. He was arrested at dawn in the town of Perquenco in the Araucania region, south of Biobio, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The fires began simultaneously on Saturday across Biobio and Nuble regions, about 500 kilometers south of the capital, Santiago. Driven by strong winds and high temperatures, flames rapidly engulfed coastal towns including Penco, Lirquen, and Punta de Parra, leaving a landscape of smoldering ruins.

Interior Minister Alvaro Elizalde said approximately 20,000 people suffered property damage, with around 800 homes destroyed. President Gabriel Boric visited Biobio on Wednesday, noting that heavy machinery was being used to clear streets and continue firefighting efforts. “We’re still in a state of emergency,” he said.

Other fires were reported further inland in Florida, Biobio, and in Araucania. Authorities recovered substances used to start fires, including plastic containers with accelerant, in Concepcion. Firefighters were still battling 35 blazes across Biobio, Nuble, and Araucania, though a recent drop in temperatures has helped reduce fire intensity.

The government announced compensation ranging from $700 to $1,500 for victims, while aid such as portable toilets and generators reached affected areas. Municipal workers and private companies assisted families living in the ruins of their homes in Lirquen.

Earlier, in February 2024, wildfires near the coastal resort of Vina del Mar killed 138 people. Investigations later revealed that the fires had been accidentally started by firefighters and forestry personnel, spreading rapidly due to high summer temperatures.

News.Az