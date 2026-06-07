Drone strike damages spent fuel facility in Chornobyl zone

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A Russian drone struck the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility in the Chornobyl exclusion zone overnight on June 7, damaging a non-storage building and causing a fire, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom.

The attack occurred at approximately 02:10 when a UAV hit the facility’s container reception building, which was partially destroyed. Energoatom said no spent nuclear fuel was stored inside the structure at the time, News.Az reports, citing Euromaidan Press.

A fire covering around 40 square meters broke out following the strike but was quickly contained and extinguished, with no injuries reported.

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The company stated that radiation levels at the site remain within normal limits and continue to be monitored.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the attack, describing it as another example of what he called Russia’s disregard for nuclear safety.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the facility was struck by a Shahed-type drone and accused Russia of deliberately targeting critical nuclear infrastructure. He added that radiation levels remained within safety standards and praised emergency services for extinguishing the fire.

According to Zelenskyy, the incident occurred amid a broader wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine, while concerns over nuclear safety continue due to the ongoing conflict and the situation surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

News.Az