Chile to ban imports from Israeli-occupied territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced plans to introduce a bill that would ban the import of goods produced in Israeli settlements within Palestinian territories, which are widely regarded as illegal under international law.

“We cannot continue to fund the death of children,” Boric told lawmakers during his final annual address from Congress in Valparaiso on Sunday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The three-hour speech, which drew applause and strong criticism across the political spectrum, also saw Boric condemn Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel and call for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group, emphasizing that his policy targets "a genocidal government, not the Israeli people."

Boric expressed support for Spain's efforts to impose an arms embargo against Israel.

In response, Israeli Ambassador to Chile Gil Artzyeli warned that the proposed boycott could trigger trade consequences, particularly with the US, citing American laws that might sanction Chile for the measure.

Boric rejected those claims, asserting that his stance is rooted in principles of justice, not trade issues.

"The issue here is not a trade issue; it's once again an issue of principles and justice," he said.

Defending his position against accusations of antisemitism, Boric stated that criticizing the Israeli government does not equate to antisemitism.

"We are criticizing actions, not people."

The latest initiative comes after Boric, an outspoken critic of Israel, recently withdrew Chile's military attachés from Tel Aviv, citing humanitarian concerns in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions between Boric's administration and Israel first surfaced in September 2022, when the president declined to meet the Israeli ambassador at the La Moneda Palace to accept his credentials.

The strain intensified in November 2023, when Boric recalled Chile's ambassador to Israel for consultations following the bombing of a Palestinian refugee camp.

In April 2024, Boric escalated tensions by excluding Israel from the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) -- a move Tel Aviv interpreted as a political sanction. His government also announced its support for South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

News.Az