China affirms support for UN following U.S. withdrawal from 66 int'l organizations

China will always uphold multilateralism, support the United Nations in playing a central role in international affairs, and work together with the international community to promote a more just and equitable global governance system, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on a White House statement that U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum directing his country's withdrawal from 66 international organizations, comprised of 31 UN entities and 35 non-UN organizations.

"It's not the first time for the United States to withdraw from such entities," Mao said.

In fact, international organizations and multilateral agencies are not for representing the selfish interest of any particular country, but for upholding the common interests of all members states. It is under this rationale that the UN-centered international system has upheld global peace and stability, promoted socioeconomic development and safeguarded the equal rights and interests of all countries over the past 80 years and more, she said.

"What we are witnessing in the international landscape once again proves that it's the effective operation of the multilateral system that can stop the law of the jungle from prevailing and stop the 'might makes right' approach from dominating the international order," the spokesperson said, adding that this is what most countries, small and less developed ones in particular, needs the most now.

