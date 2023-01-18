China and Azerbaijan are good friends - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“China and Azerbaijan are good friends. I had the opportunity to meet President Xi Jinping many times. Our last meeting was just a few months ago, and we had an excellent meeting,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, News.az reports.

“We met in the fall of last year at one of the international events and had very productive discussions about our future cooperation. And during my meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing during the Belt and Road Summit, he called me a big friend of China. That was a big honor for me,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az