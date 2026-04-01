SOCAR, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation ink agreement

Within the framework of the event, key issues such as energy security, sustainable development, renewable energy sources and the application of advanced technologies are being discussed, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

As part of EGYPS 2026, SOCAR Deputy Vice President Vitaliy Baylarbayov spoke at a panel discussion titled “Redrawing Global Trade Flows.” In his remarks, he highlighted Azerbaijan’s significant role in Europe’s energy security, emphasizing the importance of major energy projects initiated by the country, including the Southern Gas Corridor. He noted that the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), one of the key segments of the Southern Gas Corridor, was fully commissioned in December 2020, and that Azerbaijani gas is currently supplied to 16 countries, including 10 European Union member states. In 2025, approximately 13 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas were delivered to European consumers, representing an increase of around 60% compared to 2021.

Within the framework of EGYPS 2026, a frame contract was also signed between SOCAR and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), defining key areas of cooperation. The document envisages long-term, sustainable and multifaceted cooperation between the parties across major segments of the oil and gas sector.