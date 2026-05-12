China and US agree on opposing Hormuz tolls, State Department says

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Senior U.S. and Chinese officials agree that no country can ​be allowed to exact shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department told Reuters on Tuesday, in a sign that ‌the two countries are trying to find common ground on efforts to pressure Iran to give up control of the vital waterway.

The statement by the State Department comes ahead of a high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, where Iran's chokehold on the strait will be on the agenda , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Iran's near-complete closure of the ​vital trade artery since the joint Israeli-U.S. airstrikes on the country on February 28 has sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

The State Department ​said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the issue in an April phone ⁠call.

"They agreed that no country or organization can be allowed to charge tolls to pass through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz," department spokesman ​Tommy Pigott told Reuters in response to questions about the call. The State Department has not previously provided a readout of the call in a break from its ​usual practice.

China's embassy did not dispute the U.S. account of the discussion, saying it hoped all sides can work together to resume normal traffic through the strait, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supply.

"Keeping the area safe and stable and ensuring unimpeded passage serves the common interest of the international community," embassy spokesperson Liu ​Pengyu told Reuters.

Tehran has demanded a right to collect tolls on shipping traffic as a precondition for ending the war. The U.S. has imposed a naval blockade ​on Iran, and Trump has floated the possibility of imposing its own fees on traffic or working with Iran to collect tolls. After domestic and international pushback, the White ‌House has ⁠since said Trump wants to see the Strait of Hormuz open up for traffic without any limitations.

Chinese officials so far have avoided direct mention of tolls, even while condemning the U.S. blockade.

News.Az