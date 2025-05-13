China announces $9.2 billion credit line for Latin American countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

China plans to provide a credit line of 66 billion yuan ($9.2 billion) to Latin American countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"China will provide the Latin American side with a credit line of 66 billion yuan," he said at the opening ceremony of the 4th ministerial meeting of a forum titled "China - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Xi Jinping, the China wants to import even more high-quality products from the region’s countries.

"We will encourage more investment inflows to support the development of Latin American and Caribbean states," he said.

News.Az