China approves revised Foreign Trade Law from 2026

China has adopted a revised version of its Foreign Trade Law, strengthening legal safeguards for national security while aligning the country’s trade framework more closely with international standards.

Chinese lawmakers approved the revision on Saturday during a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. The updated law will come into force on March 1, 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to state media, the revised legislation places greater emphasis on protecting China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests, while reaffirming that foreign trade should serve the country’s broader economic and social goals.

The new provisions also support China’s efforts to align with high-standard international economic and trade rules and to play a more active role in shaping global trade regulations. Lawmakers said this reflects Beijing’s intention to deepen reform and expand high-level opening-up amid a complex global trade environment.

To improve the business climate for foreign trade, the revised law strengthens intellectual property protection and enhances the ability of foreign trade operators to manage compliance and respond to intellectual property risks.

In addition, the update expands China’s legal tools to respond to trade disputes and external economic pressures, refining countermeasures available under the law.

China’s Foreign Trade Law was first introduced in 1994 and revised once in 2004. The latest version now consists of 11 chapters, reflecting the growing complexity of the country’s role in global trade.

