China-Azerbaijan relations have always developed in healthy manner, says President Xi Jinping

“Our countries are good friends and good partners, grounded in equality and mutual benefit,” said President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Astana.

“China-Azerbaijan relations have always developed in a healthy and stable manner. Cooperation between the two countries has yielded effective results and reached a richer strategic content. We will continue to enhance mutual support for the prosperity of our peoples,” President Xi Jinping emphasized.


